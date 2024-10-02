E-Paper | October 02, 2024

Rare exoplanet, smaller than Earth, discovered

AFP Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 08:12am
AN artist’s impression obtained from the European Southern Observatory on Tuesday shows Barnard b, a sub-Earth-mass planet that was discovered orbiting Barnard’s star.—AFP
AN artist’s impression obtained from the European Southern Observatory on Tuesday shows Barnard b, a sub-Earth-mass planet that was discovered orbiting Barnard’s star.—AFP

PARIS: A rare exoplanet smaller than Earth has been discovered orbiting one of the closest stars to the Sun, although its surface is far too hot to sustain life, astronomers said on Tuesday.

The planet orbits Barnard’s Star, which is just six light years away, according to observations made over five years by the Very Large Telescope in the Chilean desert.

The astronomers were looking for planets outside our Solar System which are in the “Goldilocks zone” — where it is neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water, which is considered an essential ingredient for extra-terrestrial life.

The newly discovered exoplanet, dubbed Barnard b, is not in this habitable zone. It is 20 times closer to its red dwarf star than Mercury is to our Sun. A year on the planet lasts just three Earth days.

Its surface temperature is a sizzling 125 degrees Celsius (257 degrees Fahrenheit), according to a new study describing the discovery. “Barnard b is one of the lowest-mass exoplanets known and one of the few known with a mass less than that of Earth,” said Jonay Gonzalez Hernandez, a researcher at Spain’s Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias.

“Even if the star is about 2,500C cooler than our Sun, it is too hot there to maintain liquid water on the surface,” said Gonzalez Hernandez, the lead author of the new study in the Astronomy and Astrophysics journal.

Barnard’s Star is located in the constellation Ophiuchus. After the three stars in the Alpha Centauri system, 4.2 light years away, it is the closest to our Sun.

It is also a target for exoplanet hunters because it orbits a red dwarf star. Red dwarfs are significantly colder than other stars.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Moments of dread

Moments of dread

Rafia Zakaria
Prophecies are not needed. It does not take much looking around to note that the world is undergoing exceptional mayhem.

Editorial

Constitutional courts
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Constitutional courts

How can the govt expect any court established by it to be seen as fair and impartial?
Lebanon invasion
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Lebanon invasion

Hezbollah is at heart a guerrilla movement, and though it may be severely degraded, its cadres on the ground are not likely to be deterred.
Painful loop
02 Oct, 2024

Painful loop

PAKISTAN’S polio situation has drastically deteriorated with the country now reporting 24 cases this year — four...
Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...