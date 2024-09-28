E-Paper | September 28, 2024

3 policemen injured in Bajaur roadside blast

Murad Ali Khan Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 01:42pm

Three cops were injured on Saturday in Bhai Chena area of ​​Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur District in a roadside blast, a police official said.

According to Bajaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abdul Aziz, Liosam station house officer’s (SHO) vehicle was on a routine patrol when it struck a bomb planted on the roadside at Bhai Chena.

Speaking to reporters, DSP Aziz said that Liosam SHO Shahpur Khan was safe but the vehicle was severely damaged.

The DSP also said that a search operation was under way and the injured had been shifted to Khar Headquarters Hospital.

The incident comes just two days after an explosion inside the weapons depot of Swabi’s city police station injured 17 cops. The cause of the explosion was unclear.

A day prior, a policeman was among 12 people injured in a blast that targeted a police van near Eastern Bypass in Quetta.

Rise in terror attacks

Pakistan experienced an increase in terrorist attacks in August as a total of 59 terrorist attacks occurred countrywide compared to 38 attacks in the previous month, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.

In the latest flare-up of violence, dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) — a separatist outfit — launched numerous attacks on midnight of August 25 across Balochistan, targeting security personnel as well as civilians.

At least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives as militants went on a rampage across the province, storming police stations, blowing up railway tracks, and setting fire to almost three dozen vehicles. In response, security forces neutralised 21 militants.

Among those killed were 23 people in Musakhail, mostly labourers from Punjab, who were offloaded from trucks and vans and shot dead after an identity check.

Following the incident, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir vowed that the war against terrorism would “continue until the elimination of all terrorists”.

“To fight for the cause of Pakistan, the security forces, along with the law enforcement agencies, and the brave people of Pakistan — especially the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan — have made unprecedented sacrifices,” he said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

World News Day
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

World News Day

Newsrooms must work on rebuilding readers’ trust. Journalists should build bridges, not divisions, through compassionate, sincere storytelling.
Fake encounters
Updated 28 Sep, 2024

Fake encounters

Police forces in all provinces must take a strong stand against the culture of encounters, and ensure that LEAs’ personnel operate by the book.
National wound
28 Sep, 2024

National wound

PAKISTAN has been plagued with the ulcer of missing persons for decades now, leaving countless families in anguish...
Breathing space
27 Sep, 2024

Breathing space

PAKISTAN’S last-gasp $7bn IMF bailout approved by the multilateral lender more than two months after an agreement...
Kurram flare-up
27 Sep, 2024

Kurram flare-up

A MIXTURE of territorial disputes, tribal differences and sectarian tensions in KP’s Kurram district has turned ...
Dire straits
27 Sep, 2024

Dire straits

THE distressing state of education in Pakistan has once more been cast into the spotlight. The first meeting of the...