Cop among 12 injured in Quetta blast targeting police van

Abdullah Zehri Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 11:56am

Twelve people were injured in a blast that targeted a police van near Eastern Bypass in Quetta, hospital and government officials said on Wednesday.

Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind confirmed in a statement that a police van was targeted while the Balochistan Health Department released a list of 12 individuals who were injured in the incident.

Rind condemned the attack and said a policeman was among the injured.

An investigation into the incident was launched and the bomb disposal squad teams were collecting evidence, the spokesperson added.

The health department’s statement, issued by its media coordinator Dr Waseem Baig, said the injured had been shifted to Quetta Trauma Centre for further treatment after they were provided with initial medical aid in Civil Hospital’s emergency department.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

