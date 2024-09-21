E-Paper | September 21, 2024

3 new polio cases take current year’s total to 21: NEOC

APP | Nadir Guramani Published September 21, 2024 Updated September 21, 2024 05:39pm

The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) on Saturday said that three new polio cases were reported in the country, raising the total number of polio cases of this year to 21.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

A statement from the NEOC said the three recent cases were reported from Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PM’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq expressed deep concern and said, “Parents should fulfil their responsibility, vaccination of children should be compulsory.”

She added, “The govt of Pakistan is more determined than ever to eradicate polio.”

Dengue cases on the rise in Punjab

Separately, the Punjab Health Department confirmed today that 70 new cases of dengue were recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson said that 60 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, three cases in Lahore, two cases each in Chakwal, Lodhran and Attock and one case in Gujranwala.

Meanwhile, 326 new cases of dengue virus infections emerged in the past week, bringing the total number of cases in Punjab to 958 for 2024.

A spokesperson from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that preventive measures were in place, adding that government hospitals were stocked with necessary medicines, including dengue treatments.

The health department issued an advisory responding to the rising cases, urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding.

The department also said that cooperation with health teams on the ground was essential to control the outbreak, adding that a free helpline was set up for treatment information and complaints.

Health officials said that it was important to practice vigilance and proactive efforts to contain the virus’s spread throughout the province.

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democracy in peril
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Democracy in peril

The govt is forcing the SC into a direct confrontation with the legislature.
Far from finish line
21 Sep, 2024

Far from finish line

FROM six cases in the first half of the year, Pakistan has now gone to 18 polio cases. Of the total, 13 have been...
Brutal times
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Brutal times

The latest string of chilling episodes confirm a pattern of unlawful police violence endorsed by mobs.
What now?
20 Sep, 2024

What now?

Govt's actions could turn the reserved seats verdict into a major clash between institutions. It is a risky and unfortunate escalation.
IHK election farce
20 Sep, 2024

IHK election farce

WHILE India will be keen to trumpet the holding of elections in held Kashmir as a return to ‘normalcy’, things...
Donating organs
20 Sep, 2024

Donating organs

CERTAIN philanthropic practices require a more scientific temperament than ours to flourish. Deceased organ donation...