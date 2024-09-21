Britain’s debt hits 100pc of economic output

LONDON: British government debt hit 100 per cent of economic output for the first time in recent history and there was another large budget deficit last month, adding to the problems for Finance Minister Rachel Reeves as she readies her tax and spending plans.

Public sector net debt, excluding public sector-owned banks, rose to 100 per cent of GDP for the first time since monthly records began in 1993, up from 99.3 per cent in July, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Bank of England records show debt was last running at this level on a regular basis in the early 1960s, when Britain was still dealing with the financial repercussions of World War Two. Government debt soared during the global financial crisis and then again during the Covid-19 pandemic. Weak economic growth since then has also contributed to the increase as a share of gross domestic product.

The government borrowed 13.73 billion pounds ($18.29 bn) last month, 3.3bn pounds more than in August last year. A Reuters poll had pointed to a deficit of 12.4 bn pounds.

The figures showed a rise in spending on social benefits and current expen­diture, reflecting higher than usual inflation.

Reeves has warned taxes will go up in her Oct 30 budget, but she has ruled out increases in rates of income, corporation and value-added taxes, leaving scant room for manoeuvre to improve public services and boost investment.

“The August public finances figures highlight the challenging fiscal position facing the Chancellor ahead of her first budget,” said PwC economist Gora Suri.

So far the government has borrowed 64.1 bn pounds over the first five months of the 2024-25 financial year — about six billion pounds more than the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast that it published in March.

The deficit figures have come in higher than the OBR expected for each of the last four months.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2024