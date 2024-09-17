Steps to speed up work on Quetta Safe City ordered

QUETTA: Inspector General of Balochistan Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed the officials concerned to take steps to accelerate progress on the second phase of the Safe City project to enhance the security and surveillance in Quetta.

Under the second phase, the number of surveillance cameras would be increased.

While noting that the primary goal of the Safe City project was to ensure peace and security by utilising modern technology, the IGP noted that there was still room for improvement to help enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies.

However, he said, all possible measures would be taken to ensure protection of the people and curb crime and terrorism.

More cameras to be installed under project’s new phase

The provincial police chief expressed these views while presiding over a meeting, which was attended by Safe City Project Director Tariq Bizenjo, DIG Aitezaz Ahmad Goraya, Additional IG Mohammad Asim and SSP Operations Mohammad Baloch, on Monday.

The project director earlier briefed the Balochistan police chief on various aspects of the project and the nature of its work, explaining that due to other development projects in various areas of Quetta, the Safe City project’s fiber feeds were often cut, which sometimes affects monitoring.

The meeting was informed that the Safe City project team continuously worked to restore cameras after such disruptions.

The IGP instructed that any feeds from recently installed cameras that are disrupted for any reason be promptly reactivated. Coverage should be expanded in blind spots and high-crime areas to achieve the project’s remaining targets.

Additionally, he instructed that all surveillance feeds and emergency services should be integrated with the police’s other communication systems as soon as possible and that real-time monitoring systems using artificial intelligence be activated to further enhance the project’s effectiveness.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2024