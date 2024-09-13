Torching PML-N’s Lahore office: Three PTI leaders granted bail

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry in a May 9 case of allegedly setting fire to the PML-N office in Model Town.

Judge Arshad Javed allowed the bail petitions subject to furnishing of surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each.

However, the three PTI leaders will remain behind the bars due to their involvement in several other cases pertaining to May 9 riots.

Talking to the reporters, Dr Yasmin condemned the PML-N government for the arrests of the PTI parliamentarians from the National Assembly, calling it a mockery of democracy. She said the PPP did one good thing by creating the Constitution, but now its form was being distorted.

She said the PTI had became stronger beyond anyone’s imagination and existed in the hearts of the people.

Dr Yasmin said the PTI had introduced the health card, which was praised worldwide, but now people no longer had access to free medical treatment.

“I condemn Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement about women, but support the rest of his speech, and the party stands with him,” Dr Yasmin said.

She stated that the PTI had been pushed against the wall.

“I am a doctor and have been imprisoned for over a year. If there was any evidence against me, I would have already been convicted,” she said.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024