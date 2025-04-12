E-Paper | April 13, 2025

China expresses keen interest in establishing donkey farms in Pakistan citing favourable environment

Tahir Sherani Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 09:30pm

A Chinese delegation expressed keen interest in establishing donkey farms in Pakistan on Saturday citing the country’s favourable environment for donkey breeding.

In a meeting between National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Vice President of China’s Donkey Industry Zhao Fei in Islamabad, the minister welcomed the interest and emphasised the country’s strong relationship with China, according to a press release.

He said permission to set up donkey farms would be granted under a formal agreement after fulfilling all legal requirements, adding that the agreement would clearly state that the breeding of the local donkey population would not be affected.

The minister said that Chinese industry would be allowed to establish farms in the Gwadar Export Processing Zone, where slaughterhouses and export facilities would also be developed to enable the export of donkey meat to China using the Gwadar Port.

He said that this initiative would contribute to boosting exports and strengthening trade ties with China, adding that the promotion of the donkey industry would create new economic opportunities and employment

A high-level meeting between the delegations from both sides in October last year agreed to the ‘Protocol on Quarantine Require­ments’ for the export of donkey meat to China.

In July last year, the additional secretary in charge of the Commerce Ministry, Ahsan Ali Mangi, informed the committee that the protocol for donkey skins had been finalised, and the ministry was also planning to include donkey meat in the list.

