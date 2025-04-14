Court summons Lahore DIG to explain cops uploading videos of kite flyers after shaving their heads

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran for an explanation on police officers uploading videos of kite flyers after shaving their heads.

Many fatal incidents occur due to the use of sharp strings during kite flying.

In January, the Punjab Assembly imposed a complete ban on kite flying across the province with severe penalties for violation by enacting the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act, 2024.

In March last year, a motorcyclist died after a metal string, believed to be part of a stray kite, cut his throat in Faisalabad. Following the incident, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered a crackdown on those involved in kite flying.

The provincial government intensified its crackdown on kite flying by declaring kite making, flying, and transportation as non-bailable offences in August last year.

Hearing a petition — filed by complainant Vishal Shakir — against the police today, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa expressed his anger with the police’s behaviour.

The judge questioned why the police were shaving people’s heads and uploading the videos on social media.

“Such videos have been uploaded on the official page of Lahore police,” he added.

Justice Bajwa said that any person suspected of committing a crime should be punished according to the law.

“It’s not right that you make people bald and upload it [the video] with Indian songs [playing in the background],” he said.

Alongside DIG operations, the court also ordered that Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar should submit a report to the court tomorrow through a senior officer.

The hearing was adjourned till tomorrow.