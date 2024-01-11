DAWN.COM Logo

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

Arif Hayat | Abdullah Momand Published January 11, 2024 Updated January 11, 2024 02:57pm
This image shows residents in the streets in Peshawar as earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

DawnNewsTV reported that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The department said the 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:20pm in the Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan at a depth of 213km. It had a longitude of 70.63 East and a latitude of 36.16 North.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey (USGS), which reports magnitude using the Moment Magnitude scale, said the quake’s magnitude was 6.4 while its epicentre was 44km south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan.

Speaking to Dawn News, chief meteorologist at PMD, Sardar Sarfaraz, said aftershocks could definitely be expected as was common after major earthquakes. He said that the same had also happened in Japan, which was struck by a powerful earthquake on January 1.

KP Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said its control room had not received any distress calls or reports about any loss of lives or property damage so far.

Last week, Quetta and its surrounding areas were jolted by an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale. The quake struck at around 11:10am, forcing the residents to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in open spaces.

The tremors were not only felt in Quetta but also in the surrounding areas, according to the PMD. The earthquake’s epicentre was traced back to the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

