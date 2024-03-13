5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake occurred at 8:24pm PST.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 130 kilometres. Its longitude and latitude were 70.19 East and 36.25 North, respectively.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi, jolts were felt in different parts of KP, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan etc.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Faizi said that no incident was reported amid the earthquake.

Last month, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake has was reported in Islamabad and its surrounding areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 142km with its epicentre being the Hindu Kush region.