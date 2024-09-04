Flood warning for DG Khan terrain issued

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a flood warning for the rivers and mountainous areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, citing anticipated rainfall in the Koh-i-Sulaiman range over the next 24 hours.

According to PDMA, there is a likelihood of light to heavy rainfall in the Koh-i-Sulaiman mountain range and Dera Ghazi Khan division. In preparation, the PDMA has closely monitored water levels, with 39,000 cusecs of water already passing through Khora, 28,000 cusecs through Vohwa, and 24,000 cusecs through Sangar. Additionally, flood currents from Suri Lund torrent (51,000 cusecs), Vidor (14,000 cusecs), and Sakhi Sarwar river (9,000 cusecs) have been successfully managed, with the torrents channeling into the Indus through natural watercourses.

At present, the water flow situation in both rivers and mountain streams remains stable. However, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia emphasised that residents living along potential flood paths have been preemptively relocated to safer areas as a precautionary measure.

The PDMA also predicted rain across various districts in Punjab within the next 24 hours. There is a growing concern that rainfall in the upper regions may increase river water flow, potentially leading to low-level floods. Rainfall measurements from the last 24 hours recorded 68mm in Sialkot, 60mm in DG Khan, 55mm in Gujranwala, 50mm in Narowal, 41mm in Attock, 37mm in Murree, and 23mm in Hafizabad. Other areas including Gujrat, Jhelum, Mangla, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Kot Addu, Joharabad and Bahawalpur also experienced rainfall.

The water level in the Jhelum is expected to rise by Wednesday (today), with a low-level flood risk in the Indus and possible flooding in rivers adjacent to the Chenab and Ravi.

Mr. Kathia assured that the current water flow in all major rivers and canals of Punjab, including the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum, and Sutlej, is at normal levels.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2024