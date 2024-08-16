Punjab PDMA warns of high-level flood in Chenab

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday issued a high-level flood warning in the river Chenab in the next 24 hours.

According to the PDMA, the flow rose steadily till Thursday evening due to a heavy rainfall on Wednesday night (approximately 100-130mm between 3am and 8am) in the upper catchment of the river Chenab. It is anticipated to reach around 230,000 to 270,000 cusecs, that will not cause any inundation in the Sialkot district. However, some settlements in Bajwat, Gujrat district, may be affected, it warns.

The flow in the Jammu Tawi is also expected to rise due to 40-50mm rainfall in its upper catchment. This increase is also within safe limits and does not pose any threat to vulnerable areas in Sialkot.

Marala, Khanki, Kadirabad and adjacent rivers are likely to flood. The level of floodwater in the river Chenab is expected to increase from 200,000 to 250,000 cusecs.

Commissioners of Multan, Gujarat, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan, besides DCs of Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh have been issued flood alert by the PDMA.

PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia says that all the arrangements should be made in advance and staff should be alerted in emergency control rooms in these areas.

He says disaster response teams of Rescue 1122 should also be kept on high alert and there should be ample stock of petrol and diesel for rescue operations. The public should be informed about the current situation and evacuation of people and livestock should be ensured in river basins, he adds.

He says that provision of food, clean drinking water and other facilities should be ensured in the flood relief camps.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management was held at the PDMA head office under Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The meeting focused on flood prevention measures, monsoon preparedness, and the mitigation of riverbank erosion in vulnerable districts across Punjab. The attendees included additional chief secretary and Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed, along with commissioners from Bahawalpur, Lahore, and Gujranwala, who joined via video link. DCs of Bahawalnagar, Kasur, and Hafizabad also participated in the meeting remotely.

During the meeting, a six-point agenda was discussed, with PDMA DG Mr Kathia providing detailed briefings on each item.

The meeting approved the construction and repair of the Walley Wala protective bund (embankment) in Kasur, as well as a scheme to prevent riverbank erosion at Bhun Fazil in Hafizabad along the river Chenab.

the meeting also outlined the steps to address the risk of flooding by hill torrents (rod kohi) in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

A grant of Rs7 million was approved for the establishment of an early warning system in these regions, while an additional amount of Rs11m was sanctioned for the strengthening, construction, and repair of protective bunds and embankments.

These projects will be overseen by Punjab PDMA and DG Khan commissioner to ensure their timely completion.

The meeting also approved PDMA’s plan for the prevention of urban and flash flooding, a growing concern in densely populated areas.

As part of the flood preparedness efforts, arrangements for potential flooding caused by monsoon rains and the river Chenab overflow were reviewed.Mr Rafique stressed the need to engage local communities, instructing district administrations, revenue officers, mosques, and other channels to disseminate vital information to the public with regard to flood preparedness.

He claimed that the Punjab government has made all necessary arrangements to handle any emergency situation. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of people during the monsoon season.

