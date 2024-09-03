E-Paper | September 03, 2024

Swedish parents told to keep toddlers off TV

AFP Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 10:01am

STOCKHOLM: Toddlers should not be allowed to watch screens at all, Sweden told parents on Monday. Children under the age of two should be kept away from digital media and television completely, the country’s Public Health Agency said.

Kids between the ages of two and five should be limited to a maximum of one hour of screen time a day, it said in new recommendations, while those aged six to 12 should spend no more than an hour or two a day in front of a screen.

Teenagers aged 13 to 18 should be limited to two to three hours per day, the agency said. “For too long, smartphones and other screens have been allowed to enter every aspect of our children’s lives,” Public Health Minister Jakob Forssmed told reporters.

The minister said that Swedish teens aged 13 to 16 spend six and a half hours a day on average in front of their screens, outside of school hours. Forssmed said that didn’t leave “a lot of time for communal activities, physical activity or adequate sleep”, and lamented a Swedish “sleep crisis” noting that more than half of 15-year-olds did not get enough sleep.

The health agency also recommended that kids not use screens before going to bed and that phones and tablets be kept out of bedroom at night.

It cited research showing that excessive screen use can lead to poor sleep, depression and body dissatisfaction. Sweden’s government has previously said it is looking at a ban on smartphones in primary schools.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...
Bad air
Updated 02 Sep, 2024

Bad air

An average resident’s life expectancy is still reduced by 3.3 years due to air pollution in Pakistan, AQLI report says.
Ulema’s role
02 Sep, 2024

Ulema’s role

ALONG with robust action from the state, all elements within society are required to play their role to fend off the...
Protect women
02 Sep, 2024

Protect women

ENTRENCHED misogynistic and patriarchal beliefs have normalised violence against women in society; harassment, rape,...