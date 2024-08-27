‘Ocean Odyssey’ brings fun and learning to life

KARACHI: The Dawood Foundation’s MagnifiScience Centre unveiled its latest exhibit, Ocean Odyssey, on Monday in an attempt to raise environmental awareness.

Located on the third floor of the Shahzada Dawood Building, the new exhibit was inaugurated by TDF trustee Abdul Samad Dawood, who is the vice chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation.

The space was designed entirely in shades of blue, emphasising the movement and environmental impact of water. The floor, painted in varying blue tones to mirror ocean waves, added to the overall beauty of the exhibit.

Scientific facts were displayed on the walls in both English and Urdu, making the information accessible to all visitors. As the space is themed around oceans, the facts highlighted various aquatic organisms and species found beneath the water’s surface.

The MagifiScience Centre’s new section blends interactive fun with insights into marine conservation

In addition, there was a designated game corner for children where they could spot various ocean species, both animals and plants. Once a specie appeared on the screen, a neighbouring screen displayed detailed information about the organism as accurately as possible.

“I think this is a very good initiative not only for kids, but for adults who’re not very aware about what is happening around the world in terms of environment and climate. We rarely know anything about the rivers of Pakistan let alone knowing it on a global level. So spaces like these offer two in one package, fun with learning and what is better than that,” says Ali, a visitor who was accompanying his daughter.

The Ocean Odyssey section features a variety of interactive exhibits highlighting the beauty and significance of the oceans. Visitors can uncover the mysteries of the five oceans, learn about their role in oxygen production and climate regulation, and explore vibrant marine life in the Centre’s aquarium.

The exhibit also emphasises the issue of marine pollution and the importance of conservation efforts. With fish figurines hanging from the ceiling and shades of blue covering the floor, the space evoked a calm and reflective oceanic atmosphere.

“As an adult, this space is incredibly thrilling, especially the aquarium. It reminded me of Finding Nemo when I spotted a fish with the same colours as Nemo, which was so exciting. Here we can not only have fun but also learn about nature in a way that helps us contribute positively to society,” says another visitor Zoya.

The space also featured a section with printed pages of sea creatures, where visitors could colour the figures with crayons and watch them come to life under a scanner. Additionally, one corner focused on solutions for sustaining marine life, offering ideas such as eliminating plastic bags and recycling oil to prevent ocean contamination. This area, called ‘Threat and Mitigation,’ displayed various threats alongside their potential solutions.

“I am delighted to see how this section has turned out and it is definitely a great space for people to learn about nature, which derives everything, and learning is paired up with fun. I hope visitors walk away with a greater appreciation for the need to protect these ecosystems,” Mr Samad Dawood told Dawn.

