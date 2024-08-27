Heavy rains, thunderstorm hit several districts in interior of Sindh

HYDERABAD: Moderate to heavy spells of rains coupled with strong winds and thunderstorm hit Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Naushahro Feroze, Badin and some other districts on Monday.

Two spells of rain pounded Hyderabad city and its adjoining areas on Monday morning and evening. It caused suspension of electricity supply to many areas.

Pumping stations’ working was affected reportedly due to unavailability of functional generators.

Sky had remained partially cloudy since morning and finally it started raining coupled with a windstorm.

Rainwater accumulated on main roads which could not be disposed of till late in the evening.

The first spell of about 10 minutes in the morning broke the ongoing hot spell and later, at around 8pm it started raining again. The heavy spell inundated main roads, roundabouts and low-lying areas.

Moderate spells of rain were reported from different areas of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze causing flooding of roads and streets in Nawabshah, Jam Sahab, Sakrand, Daur, Sanghar, Shahdadpur, Shahpur Chakar, Sinjhoro, Khipro, Moro, Kandiaro, Naushahro Feroze and other cities, towns and villages. Standing crops of cotton and vegetables were damaged due to the rainfall.

Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon directed all relevant departments to remain alert in view of the expected heavy rainfall as forecast by Met and PDMA.

He also asked the district and town municipalities to ensure prompt disposal of rainwater from roads and streets.

All officers and workers were asked to remain present in field during the rainfall.

In Badin, normal routine life came to a grinding halt when heavy rainfall couple with thunderstorm hit Badin city and adjoin areas on Monday evening.

Strong winds started sweeping the area at about 1pm and resumed after a break of 10 minutes. It started raining at around 2pm and continued intermittently with light and heavy falls till late in the evening. The winds uprooted any trees and blew away solar plates and billboards in several areas.

The rain caused damage to paddy and other standing crops.

Rainwater flooded many thoroughfares and streets and submerged low-lying areas.

The city’s drainage system collapsed as rainwater mixed with sewage hit residential areas in the low-lying localities.

Power supply to most areas of Badin and adjacent areas went off with the start of the rainfall and could not be restored till the evening.

Reports of heavy spells of rain were also reported from Seerani, Kadhan, Ahmed Rajho, Khoski, Golarchi,

Talhar and other towns, as well as rural areas of the district.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2024