Heavy rain forecast puts Sindh govt on high alert

KARACHI: The Met Office’s forecast of up to 200mm rain in Karachi and 500mm in other cities of the province has kept the authorities on toes as they have taken urgent measures to deal with the potential risk of urban flooding and alerted all key departments by directing them to be vigilant during the four-day forecast period.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting, where officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department informed him about the forecast of heavy rain in many cities of Sindh, including Karachi.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Shaikh, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, representatives of the army and navy and others.

The CM was informed that up to 500mm plus rainfall was expected during the four-day spell (Aug 27-Aug 30) in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allah Yar, while Karachi may get up to 200mm of rainfall during the same period.

Up to 500mm of rain expected in lower Sindh cities, meeting told; Murad alerts civic bodies, irrigation dept

A Met official told the meeting that torrential downpours might cause urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts.

In Sukkur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur and Jacobabad districts, the heavy rains may cause water logging and gusty winds may cause damage to lose structures, electric installations, solar panels, old trees, the CM was told.

Mr Shah alerted all local government organisations, district administration and the irrigation department to be prepared for timely action in case of any emergency.

Steps taken to clean city’s storm drains

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani informed the meeting that his department had taken measures to clean the main storm water drains in Karachi.

He said that the drainage system in other large cities was also maintained to deal with the expected rainfall.

Mayor Wahab said that he had provided the necessary machinery for cleaning the drains to the towns.

He added that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation was also active in keeping the sewerage system functional.

He said that machinery had also been arranged from Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other sources to pump out water in case of accumulation in the low-lying areas.

The chief minister also instructed the commissioner to take necessary measures to prevent people from going into the sea.

He also instructed the Fisheries Department to provide the fishermen with the necessary advice so that they can take the required precautions during this forecasted period.

The chief minister was told that the PDMA’s stock position was satisfactory as they had tents, tarpaulin sheets, mosquito nets, blankets, animal mosquito nets, water coolers, jerry cans and hygiene kits in their stocks and would be dispatched to the districts in case of any emergency.

He also directed the irrigation department to keep patrolling the river embankments on the Right Bank and LBOD and its system on the left bank so that the situation could be controlled.

The chief minister established a rain-emergency cell at the CM Secretariat with phone Nos. 021-99207349 and 99207568 and urged the citizens of the province to lodge their complaints against the civic agencies for help.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2024