Boy booked for molesting minor girl in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: Mandi Sadiq Ganj police have registered a case against a 10-year-old boy for allegedly molesting a minor girl on Monday.

As per the first information report (FIR), registered on the complaint of the girl’s father, the boy, son of a grocery shop owner at Sobhey Wala, allegedly molested a six-year-old girl of the same area on August 8, when she visited the shop to buy something.

As the girl raised an alarm, some passersby intervened and rescued her, while the suspect managed to escape.

Sources say that some locally influential persons tried to hush up the matter by pressurising the girl’s family, asking them to reconcile with the suspect’s parents.

However, the girl’s father finally reported the matter to the police, which registered a case against the boy under sections 376, 511, and 377 B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police sources told Dawn that the suspect has secured bail from a court.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2024