Girl killed by brother in Okara for ‘skipping 9th class paper’

OKARA: A man shot his sister dead as she skipped her 9th class mathematics paper.

As per the first information report, Sadia (16) had taken her 9th class exam conducted by the Sahiwal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education but she skipped mathematics paper. When the result was announced the other day, her family came to know about her action.

Her brother, Adil Hussain, admonished her over the result and they exchanged harsh words. On Saturday night, Sadia was in her room when Adil again shouted at her to teach her a lesson of failing the exam.

The suspect drew out a weapon and fired six shots at his sister. The suspect escaped while Sadia succumbed to her injuries on way to the Rural Health Centre, Hujra.

Sadia and Adil’s father had died. Hujra police registered a case on the report of their mother, Sajida Bibi.

MURDER: A man allegedly confessed to committing a murder 32 years after the incident at the behest of the victim’s wife who wanted to contract a second marriage.

As per the FIR registered on complaint of Muhammad Hussain Gogera, a resident of Chak 45/GD, his brother, Lal Hussain, was married with a relative, Ameeran Bibi.

The differences surfaced between the issueless couple as Ameeran wanted to marry someone else. In the month of August 1992, Lal Hussain went missing and could not be traced. After some time, Ameeran contracted a second marriage with Zafar.

Two days back, Gogera was sitting along with his relatives at the outhouse of Zaman when Zafar’s cousin, Hayat alias Mamma, reached there and told Gogera that his conscience was burdened with the guilt of murder.

He said that he along with his cousin Afzal, a brother of Zafar, at the behest of Ameeran strangled Lal Hussain and buried him in the fields. They later managed to push the body into a canal. On the report of Muhammad Hussain Gogera, the police registered a case against Hayat, Afzal and Ameeran Bibi.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2024