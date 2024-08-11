E-Paper | August 11, 2024

President Zardari, PM Sharif extend messages of support, solidarity on Minorities’ Day

Dawn.com Published August 11, 2024 Updated August 11, 2024 02:10pm

To mark National Minorities Day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed support and solidarity with Pakistan’s minorities on Sunday, vowing to protect their rights and ensure their well-being in the country.

The Government of Pakistan declared August 11 as National Minorities Day in 2009. The date coincides with the historic speech delivered by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947, where he promised to protect the rights and religious freedoms of minorities in the country, which Zardari vowed to uphold.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, President Zardari said religious minorities enjoy all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed in the Constitution.

“The President said the government has taken a number of steps for the political, social, and economic empowerment of minorities”, the report said.

“He urged all segments of society to educate people about their rights and work for promoting interfaith harmony, the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood, and unity to make Pakistan a strong country.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his best wishes for the members of minority communities living in Pakistan and appreciated their services rendered in various fields.

“Our minority community played a key role in the Pakistan Movement and, since the creation of Pakistan, has been contributing immensely to nation-building,” the report quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, messages of appreciation also poured in from the armed forces, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs extend warm felicitations to the minority communities of Pakistan on their dedicated day, acknowledging their indispensable contributions to the nation’s progress, prosperity, and rich cultural heritage,” the statement read.

“This occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the diversity, inclusivity, and harmonious coexistence that are the hallmarks of our great nation,” it said, adding that minority communities are an “integral and vital part of our social fabric, and their rights and freedoms are sacrosanct, as enshrined in the Constitution and Islam.”

The Armed Forces of Pakistan honour the unwavering commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of the minority communities, recognizing their unshakeable loyalty to the nation and their invaluable role in fostering a cohesive and pluralistic society, the statement said.

“We celebrate their spirit and reiterate our commitment to protecting and promoting their rights, freedoms, and welfare.”

MINORITY RIGHTS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Pride and prejudice in Pakistan

Pride and prejudice in Pakistan

For more than seven decades, Pakistan and Pakistanis have harboured a unique ability to discriminate against people on every possible metric.

Opinion

Editorial

Unfulfilled vision
11 Aug, 2024

Unfulfilled vision

The state needs to do much more than it is at the moment to fulfil its “first duty” of protecting “life, property and religious beliefs of its subjects”.
Poor business clime
11 Aug, 2024

Poor business clime

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to launch the first digital registry of the country’s business laws and...
BYC protests
11 Aug, 2024

BYC protests

It is a success worth celebrating. According to reports, the Balochistan government and the Baloch Yakjehti ...
A star is born
Updated 10 Aug, 2024

A star is born

Why does the country and its govt wait for something to be achieved before springing into action?
Road to moderation
10 Aug, 2024

Road to moderation

THE country’s top civilian and military authorities on Thursday pledged to crush extremism and militancy while...
Child abuse alert
10 Aug, 2024

Child abuse alert

EVEN a single child harmed is inexcusable, yet incidents of child abuse in Pakistan do not show any sign of dying...