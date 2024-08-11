President Zardari, PM Sharif extend messages of support, solidarity on Minorities’ Day

To mark National Minorities Day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed support and solidarity with Pakistan’s minorities on Sunday, vowing to protect their rights and ensure their well-being in the country.

The Government of Pakistan declared August 11 as National Minorities Day in 2009. The date coincides with the historic speech delivered by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947, where he promised to protect the rights and religious freedoms of minorities in the country, which Zardari vowed to uphold.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, President Zardari said religious minorities enjoy all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed in the Constitution.

“The President said the government has taken a number of steps for the political, social, and economic empowerment of minorities”, the report said.

“He urged all segments of society to educate people about their rights and work for promoting interfaith harmony, the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood, and unity to make Pakistan a strong country.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his best wishes for the members of minority communities living in Pakistan and appreciated their services rendered in various fields.

“Our minority community played a key role in the Pakistan Movement and, since the creation of Pakistan, has been contributing immensely to nation-building,” the report quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, messages of appreciation also poured in from the armed forces, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs extend warm felicitations to the minority communities of Pakistan on their dedicated day, acknowledging their indispensable contributions to the nation’s progress, prosperity, and rich cultural heritage,” the statement read.

“This occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the diversity, inclusivity, and harmonious coexistence that are the hallmarks of our great nation,” it said, adding that minority communities are an “integral and vital part of our social fabric, and their rights and freedoms are sacrosanct, as enshrined in the Constitution and Islam.”

The Armed Forces of Pakistan honour the unwavering commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of the minority communities, recognizing their unshakeable loyalty to the nation and their invaluable role in fostering a cohesive and pluralistic society, the statement said.

“We celebrate their spirit and reiterate our commitment to protecting and promoting their rights, freedoms, and welfare.”