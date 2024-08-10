Minority Rights March set to take place tomorrow in Karachi after approval granted

The organisers of Minority Rights March have been granted permission again to hold a demonstration at Karachi’s Frere Hall on Sunday against issues faced by minorities in society after the city government earlier rescinded its approval.

Minority Rights March was held for the first time at Frere Hall on August 11 last year where hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered on the occasion of National Minority Day to campaign against issues faced by minorities in society.

The organisers of the march had called a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday to announce that they would be coming out again at the same place on Sunday. However, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had on Tuesday cancelled its earlier permission to use the venue for the event citing “unavoidable security threats” in the city.

Today, Advocate Luke Victor told Dawn.com that permission was granted for the event after a meeting with Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Friday. He said the event would be held at 3pm at Frere Hall.

Victor said the August 6 notification was withdrawn and the permission was granted.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza similarly told Dawn.com: “We have allowed them and issued the security plan.”

A letter from his office to the Karachi commissioner a day ago said: “This office has no objection if the permission is granted to the organisers of Minority March as per rule and policy. This office will issue a comprehensive security order to ensure foolproof security for the event to avoid any untoward incident.”

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan was committed to ensuring the protection of religious, social, political and economic rights of its minorities.

In a message for Minorities’ Day, he said, “Pakistan celebrates Minorities’ Day on August 11 every year to acknowledge the contributions of our minorities towards Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

“On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to the promise made by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on August 11, 1947, to the country’s minorities to protect their rights and religious freedoms.”

“Minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic and social rights which have been guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.”

He said Islam fully recognised and advocated the protection of the rights of minorities, adding that was “glad to say that Pakistan has taken a number of steps for the political, social and economic empowerment of minorities.”

President Zardari added: “We have allocated a five per cent quota for minorities in government jobs and separate seats in both houses of the Parliament to encourage them to play an effective role in the political and national development of the country.

“Additionally, steps are being taken to provide financial assistance to poor and deserving individuals, marriage grants, scholarships to students from minority communities for their education, besides the provision of funds for the repair/maintenance of their worship places.”

He said every Pakistani had the right to live according to their faith, irrespective of their religion, caste, colour or creed.

The president urged all segments of society, including religious scholars, representatives of minorities and the media to educate the people about their rights and work to promote interfaith harmony, the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood and unity to make Pakistan a strong country.

He assured all minorities that the government would make every effort to safeguard their rights and provide them equal opportunities to excel in life.

“I am confident that the minorities of Pakistan will continue to play their positive role towards the country’s development. I congratulate them on the special day and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” he concluded.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.