Monsoon currents to bring heavy rain nationwide: NDMA

RAWALPINDI: Municipal personnel stand alert on the bridge over a flooded Nullah Leh to cope with any untoward situation, after heavy rain in the city, on Monday.—Online

ISLAMABAD: Immi­nent rains across the country may cause flash floods and urban flooding in many parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday.

Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are expected to enter the central and southern parts from July 27 to August 3, which may bring heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the country’s river systems, it said in an advisory.

Under the influence of this system, heavy to hefty rainfall is expected from July 28 to August 4.

Flash floods are expected in the northeastern parts of Punjab including Deg, Basemter and Bein nullahs of River Ravi, Aik and Palku areas in catchment of Chenab; Neelum Valley, Muzaffar­abad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber in Azad Kashmir; and, Mardan, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Malakand in upper KP.

Authority warns of flash flooding in AJK and KP, urban flooding risk in Sindh and Punjab cities

NDMA said urban flooding is expected in the parts of Punjab i.e. Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Naro­wal, Gujranwala, Sargo­dha, Gujrat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad and their surrounding areas, while the southern parts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sanghar, S. Benazirabad, and Karachi may also face the same issue over this period.

Meanwhile, low- to medium-level flows are expected in the River Jhelum upstream of Mangla, River Kabul and its tributaries, and the River Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad.

Low to medium-level flows are expected in the River Indus at Tarbela and hill torrents from DG Khan division and increased flows are expected in the nullahs of Zhob.

In its advisory, the authority warned that flash floods can strike suddenly, catching people off guard. At risk populations are advised to avoid flood waters and find a safe location away from flood-prone areas.

“Even a mere six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet, and just one foot of moving water can sweep away a vehicle. Bridges can be hazardous during floods. Avoid crossing them if water is flowing rapidly. Avoid staying in weak structures. In case of intense rain, seek shelter in safe places.”

The authority has also launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2024