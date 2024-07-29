Olympics 2024: Kishmala, Gulfam finish in 14th place in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

An Olympic medal eluded Pakistani shooters yet again as Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph finished 14th in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team qualification round.

The duo finished with a final score of 571-17x, scoring 189, 195 and 187 across the three series, ahead of the Turkiye 1 team, Latvia and France.

The Turkiye 2 team will be gunning for the top prize against Serbia (581-24x) in Tuesday’s gold medal shootout after scoring 582-18x to equal the Olympic record, set in Tokyo 2020 when the event made its Olympic debut.

The record was set by India’s Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, with the latter competing for bronze (580-20x) with teammate Sarabjot Singh against Ye Jin Oh and Wonho Lee from the Republic of Korea 1 (579-18x).

Bhaker, 22, made history after winning India’s first Olympic medal in shooting with a bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol a day earlier.

Talat and Joseph crashed out of their individual 10m Air Pistol events after finishing 31st and 22nd respectively.

Monday’s qualifier was the second and final shot at Olympic glory for two-time Olympian Joseph, while Talat has yet to compete in the Women’s 25m Pistol on August 2.

How does the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event work?

Members of each team occupy the starting lane next to each other at the range.

They have 10 minutes to shoot 30 shots each, with each shot worth 10 points to form a grand total of 600. Teammates can fire independently of their partner.

Only the top four teams advance to the medal matches. Those ranked at first and second play for gold, while third and fourth-placed shooters square up in the bronze medal contest.