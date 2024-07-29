E-Paper | July 29, 2024

Trump courts crypto vote with ‘pro-bitcoin president’ vow

AFP Published July 29, 2024 Updated July 29, 2024 11:28am
Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures on stage during a campaign rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, on July 27, 2024. — AFP
Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures on stage during a campaign rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, on July 27, 2024. — AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump, once a cryptocurrency sceptic, vowed on Saturday to be a “pro-bitcoin president” if elected in November, as the Republican nominee sought backing from an industry irked by US regulations.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s repression of crypto and bitcoin is wrong, and it’s very bad for our country,” Trump said to cheers at a conference in Tennessee.

The ex-president likened cryptocurrencies to the growth of the “steel industry of 100 years ago”, and said “Bitcoin stands for freedom, sovereignty and independence from government coercion and control”.

Trump said if he was in the White House, he would not allow the US government to sell its bitcoin holdings. “This will serve in effect as the core of the strategic national bitcoin stockpile,” Trump said.

The proposal was more limited than one offered the day before by longshot third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who said he would seek to build a stockpile of 4 million bitcoin.

“If we don’t embrace crypto and bitcoin technology, China will, other countries will, they’ll dominate, and we cannot let China dominate,” Trump said.

“If crypto is going to define the future, I want it to be mined, minted and made in the USA.”

Acknowledging the price of electricity as a key factor in where cryptocurrency mining operations are located, Trump vowed to make US energy the cheapest “of any nation on Earth” by increasing fossil fuel production and through nuclear energy.

“We’ll be doing it in an environmentally friendly way, but we will be creating so much electricity that you’ll be saying, ‘please, please, Mr Presi­dent, we don’t want any more electricity.’”

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2024

US Elections
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Constitutional limits
Updated 29 Jul, 2024

Constitutional limits

As Justice Minallah suggested, those who fail to defend the Constitution must face the consequences of their actions.
Gun control
29 Jul, 2024

Gun control

GUNFIRE filled the rarefied air of Karachi’s upmarket DHA on late Thursday night as a clash between two groups ...
Diplomatic challenge
Updated 29 Jul, 2024

Diplomatic challenge

THE brewing conflict between the US and China is a matter that concerns most of the Global South, as many developing...
Modi’s jingoism
Updated 28 Jul, 2024

Modi’s jingoism

When New Delhi feels that it is ready for peace, it is welcome to call Islamabad.
Debt concerns
28 Jul, 2024

Debt concerns

PAKISTAN’s efforts to secure energy sector debt relief from China’s banks and insurers do not seem to be getting...
Defeat but well played
28 Jul, 2024

Defeat but well played

PAKISTAN’S players got close but it was not enough. Victory for Sri Lanka, thanks to a superb innings by Chamari...