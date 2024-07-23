Traders trying to use IDs denied entry to Afghanistan

A BORDER security official checks the identity documents of people wishing to cross from Chaman into Afghanistan.—Dawn

QUETTA: Despite the reopening of the Chaman border crossing, Pakistani traders and workers are reportedly being denied entry to Afghanistan on the basis of their national identity documents.

Pakistan reopened its border crossing with Afghanistan at Chaman over the weekend, following successful negotiations with the leaders of a sit-in protest in the border town, and agreed to allow individuals from both countries to cross the border using their respective national identity cards.

However, Afghan border officials at the Friendship Gate have reportedly denied entry to Chaman locals trying to use Pakistani ID cards as travel documents, despite some individuals having been allowed to cross earlier. There are also reports that Afghan border authorities in Spin Boldak are denying entry to Pakistanis attempting to cross using their national identity cards.

According to sources, a large number of people from both sides of the border were unable to travel using their ID cards after the Afghan border authorities’ sudden decision. Afghan officials have expressed displeasure at being excluded from the consultation process and have deemed the conditions set during the negotiations between the sit-in leadership and the Pakistani government as one-sided.

The sit-in committee has reportedly called a meeting to discuss their further plan of action.

Earlier, officials said a large number of people from both sides, who were stranded on both sides of the border, crossed into Afghanistan and Pakistan soon after the Friendship Gate was opened on Monday, following its unlocking by Pakistani border security authorities.

The development came after prolonged negotiations between government officials and leaders of the nine-month-long sit-in protest. According to an official statement issued late evening, both sides agreed to resolve all such issues through talks. The leaders of the sit-in protest acknowledged that their anti-state stance had defamed Pakistan, which they had adopted solely for political gain. They expressed regret over their actions and assured that in the future, they would not adopt an anti-state stand on any issue, would not participate in such protests, and would strongly oppose those who adopt an anti-state stance.

The statement said that all demands of the striking people of Chaman have been accepted, and the previous system at the border would be reinstated. Additionally, the five individuals arrested from the protest committee have been released.

During the sit-in, Malik Inayatullah Kasi and tribal leader Haji Lalu, who were mediating between the protesters and the government, officially announced the reopening of the Chaman border.

Former interim interior minister Malik Inayat Kasi announced that movement across the Pak-Afghan border will resume immediately, with identification cards.

Addressing the ongoing 304-day protest sit-in in Chaman, he confirmed that all legitimate demands of the protesters have been accepted.

Mr Kasi said that from today, individuals can cross the border using ID cards and tazkira. To facilitate this, 10 mobile vans from Nadra will be sent to Chaman to issue ID cards to locals under the age of 18.

In the interim, individuals can cross the border using an ID token until they receive their ID cards. Additionally, ID cards and tazkira from Chaman and Spin Boldak will be accepted for border crossing; residents from other areas must use legal means to cross the border.

Mr Kasi further announced that henceforth, the government will solely engage in negotiations with the Laghari Union regarding border matters, and not with individual Khans or Maliks.

He clarified that only sheep, goats, and cattle will be permitted to cross the border, provided they have proper documentation, and no other animals will be allowed. Mr Kasi emphasised his commitment to upholding the responsibility entrusted to him by the Chaman protesters and pledged to continue serving the people of Chaman as an ordinary citizen.

The protesters called off their sit-in on Sunday evening after receiving assurances that the requirement for passport and visa for travel across the Pak-Afghan border would be lifted, allowing them to travel with ID cards instead.

