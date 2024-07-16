4 Pakistanis killed in rare Oman attack near Shia mosque; gunmen shot dead

Four Pakistanis were killed while multiple others were wounded in a shooting near a Shia mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, officials said on Tuesday, a rare attack in the otherwise stable Gulf sultanate.

Police said the overall death toll climbed to six today, adding that the three attackers were also killed.

Monday’s shooting “resulted in the death of five individuals, the martyrdom of one policeman, and the death of the three perpetrators”, with at least 28 other people wounded, Omani police said in a statement.

Oman’s overwhelmingly Muslim population comprises a small minority of Shias. Monday’s mosque attack has yet to be claimed.

“The Royal Oman Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area” of the capital, police said in a statement.

The force gave an initial toll of four killed and “several” wounded.

The Foreign Office said four Pakistanis were killed and Omani authorities “neutralised” the gunmen.

“Four Pakistanis were martyred as a result of gunshots in the dastardly terrorist attack on the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque,” it said in a statement.

“Another 30 Pakistanis are under treatment in hospitals,” it added, saying “the government of Oman has neutralised the attackers.”

Pakistani Ambassador Imran Ali visited some of the wounded in hospital, the embassy posted on social media platform X.

The embassy also released the names of those killed in the attack.

Ali told Abu Dhabi-based news outlet The National that at least 50 Pakistani expatriate workers were injured.

In a video message, Ali urged Pakistani residents to cooperate with Omani authorities and avoid the area around the mosque that was hit.

“I have visited three or four hospitals. By the grace of God, all those injured are safe,” Ali said.

“We are in touch with Omani authorities as well as hospitals. Our officers are on standby for emergency blood donations in the embassy,” he added, saying a hotline has been set up to assist the wounded and their relatives.

Speaking to AFP, Ali said the mosque was mostly frequented by south Asian expatriates. Oman is home to at least 400,000 Pakistanis, he said.

The ambassador said the attack began with gunfire from a building adjacent to the mosque as hundreds of people gathered for prayers.

The worshippers were held “hostage” by militants before “they were later freed by Omani forces”, Ali told AFP.

He said there was little information on the perpetrators of the attack or their possible motive.

“Everyone is being tight-lipped about this,” he said, adding that the attack created a “difficult situation”.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply saddened” by the attack.

“I have instructed the Pakistan Embassy in Muscat to extend all possible assistance to the injured and visit the hospitals personally. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman & offers full assistance in the investigation,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar offered his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the four individuals who were killed in the attack

“Strongly condemn this cowardly attack and killing of Muslims in the holy month of Muharram,” FM Dar said in a post on X.

The US embassy in Muscat issued a security alert following the shooting and cancelled all visa appointments on Tuesday.

“US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities,” the embassy posted on X.

Footage verified by AFP showed people fleeing the Imam Ali Mosque, its minaret visible, as gunshots ring out.

A voice can be heard saying “Oh God” and repeating “Oh Hussein”.

Muharram is a month of mourning, observed in particular by Shia Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where amongst many, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Imam Husain, was martyred and other family members were martyred or subjected to humiliation.

Investigation underway

Police said “all necessary security measures and procedures have been taken to handle the situation” following the attack.

“The authorities are continuing to gather evidence and conduct investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police added on X.

The area was cordoned off on Tuesday, with journalists unable to access the mosque, an AFP photographer reported.

Oman has a population of over four million, more than 40 per cent of whom are expatriate workers, most of them from South Asia, according to government figures.

The sultanate has repeatedly played the role of mediator in regional conflicts, especially the war in Yemen between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognised government propped up by Saudi Arabia.

While several attacks on Shia mosques have roiled the Gulf in recent years, Tuesday’s attack is a first for Oman.

A 2015 suicide attack on a Shia mosque in Kuwait killed at least 27 worshippers and wounded more than 200. It was claimed by the banned militant Islamic State (IS) group.

That same year, Saudi Arabia saw two attacks on Shia mosques in the space of a week. The twin assaults killed at least 25 people and were again claimed by IS, which regards Shia Muslims as heretics.

In 2005, a former teacher opened fire inside a government building in Muscat, killing two people and wounding several others, before shooting himself.