Army to be deployed nationwide for Muharram security

The interior ministry on Monday approved the nationwide deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers for security purposes during the month of Muharram.

The ministry order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said the approval followed requests by all provincial governments, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It added that the federal government authorised the deployment of army troops and civil armed forces under Sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, for Muharram security duties in aid of civil power.

“The exact number, date and area of deployment … will be worked out by the provincial governments … in consultation with concerned stakeholders/authorities on the basis of on ground requirement/assessment. The date of de-requisitioning of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among all stakeholders,” the order said.

Ashura — Muharram 10 — will be observed on July 17 (Wednesday). Muharram is a month of mourning, observed in particular by Shia Muslims worldwide.

It commemorates the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where amongst many, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Imam Husain, was martyred and other family members were martyred or subjected to humiliation.

Keeping in view the need for extra security due to the spike in religious activity during the first 10 days of Muharram, authorities make arrangements accordingly.

Separately, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the security plan for ensuring peace and order during Muharram across the country.

He also reviewed the overall security situation in the provinces while presiding over an important meeting. The meeting’s members decided to ban the use of drones in processions and assemblies from Muharram 1-10.

It was also decided that the decision to shut down the internet and mobile phones would be taken in consultation with the respective provinces in the context of security concerns.

“Citizens face problems due to internet or mobile phone outages,” Naqvi said, adding that a decision in this regard needed to be made according to the ground facts and security situation.

He ordered the preparation of advance plans for rallies and gatherings because of rains while instructing strict checking at entry and exit routes. Naqvi said that processions and gatherings should be monitored through cameras and the code of conduct should be enforced.

The interior minister also directed that the security of mosques and other places of worship should be given full attention.