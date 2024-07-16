Move to ban PTI finds little support among allies and foes

• Party asserts it won’t be intimidated by such decisions, vows to put up a fight

• PPP leader regrets they were not taken into confidence over decision; ANP calls move ‘childish’

• US State Dept opposed to such restrictions, insists move a part of ‘complex political process’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government’s move to ban the PTI has attracted flak from across the political spectrum, with the stakeholders calling the move undemocratic, which could have far-reaching ramifications if executed.

Besides the PTI, leaders from other parties — including the PPP, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, and Jamaat-i-Islami — criticised the decision.

In a press conference, PTI leaders responded to the move, calling it the result of the ‘embarrassment’ faced by the government following the Supreme Court decision, which returned reserved seats to PTI, making it the largest party in the lower house of parliament.

Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan, flanked by party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other leaders, said that the government wanted to scare 240 million people through coercion, intimidation and harassment, but the PTI was not one to be intimidated. They vowed that they had fought and would continue to battle the elements ‘‘hell-bent on plunging the country into the quagmire of destruction and anarchy’’ by giving their wish the status of the law.

They said it was neither possible to crush the most popular political party with blind force nor could any positive outcome be expected from it.

PPP disowns move

On the other hand, the PPP distanced itself from the potential ban on the PTI, saying its leadership was not taken on board regarding the decision. “We have heard it just like others. We should do politics only because such decisions don’t address issues. Let us see what the court decides, but I will stand along with my party and its policy,” said PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah.

Ex-PPP senator Mian Raza Rabbani, in a statement, said that the talk of banning a political party by the government was against all norms of democracy and urged the government to refrain from taking such a step.

“Since the country is already facing grave economic and political instability, such a step will add political chaos and bog down the economy. The government, if aggrieved by the judgement of the full court, should follow the constitutional way and file a review petition. The step of banning a political party in Pakistan’s history has always been unsuccessful and been thrown into the dustbin of history,” he said.

Another PPP stalwart Farhatullah Babar also criticised the move. “Talk of banning a political party or trial of a political leader for treason is rubbish. Unsustainable. Compounding political crisis… Pakistani democracy, indeed state itself, is unlikely to sustain this self-imposed crisis. Be warned,” he posted on the social media site X.

Former PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who recently launched his own political party, Awaam Pakistan, also took exception to the move. He said that the ruling coalition was not able to understand the Constitution, adding that it would be unwise to invoke Article 6 because the rulers would end up facing sedition charges themselves. He warned that the decision would trigger unrest in the country and said that it was the same mistake which was committed by the PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan. He suggested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reconsider the move as the government’s mandate was already in question.

ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain termed the move ‘childish’ and said that parties cannot be eliminated through such bans. He said his party was not in favour of such moves despite its differences with the PTI.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah criticised the decision of the government and wondered if political and economic stability would be ensured through this decision. He also asked how a government, which came to power through form 47s, could make such decisions.

Similarly, Jamaat-i-Islami also criticised the decision and made it clear that such decisions could never stand in a court of law.

HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt stated: “HRCP is shocked by the government’s decision to ban the PTI. Not only is this move in flagrant violation of party members’ right to association under Article 17 of the Constitution, but it is also an enormous blow to democratic norms, especially when the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the PTI is a political party.”

According to the HRCP chairperson, this move “reeks of political desperation, given that it follows closely on the heels of the apex court’s ruling that has effectively made the PTI the single largest party in the National Assembly after making it eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities”.

In a rather oblique reaction when asked about the move to ban PTI, US State Department spokesperson said that while Washington opposes such restrictions, it had reasons to believe that the announced ban on PTI was part of “a complex political process”

“We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights and freedom of expression,” he added.

The US, Mr Miller said, supports broader principles including the rule of law and equal justice under the law, “and as those internal processes continue to play out, we will monitor these decisions and any further decisions.”

Anwar Iqbal in Washington also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2024