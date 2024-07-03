Today's Paper | July 03, 2024

Iran’s Khamenei urges turnout after voters shun first presidential round

AFP Published July 3, 2024 Updated July 3, 2024 05:23pm

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Wednesday for voters to participate in Friday’s presidential ballot, saying that historically low first-round turnout was not an act “against the system”.

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and ultraconservative Saeed Jalili will face off after leading the pack in the first round last week, in an election cycle brought forward by the death of former president Ebrahim Raisi in a May helicopter crash.

Only 40 per cent of Iran’s 61 million eligible voters cast their ballots in the first round, representing the lowest turnout in any presidential election since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Khamenei, in a video published by state TV, said it was “completely wrong to think that those who did not vote in the first round are against the system.”

But “participation was not as expected”, added Khamenei, who wields ultimate authority in Iran.

Pezeshkian won 42.4pc of the votes, while Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator, came second with 38.6pc.

As none of the candidates secured more than 50pc of the votes, a runoff round has been set for Friday.

“The second round of the presidential election is very important,” said Khamenei, calling for a higher turnout.

Conservative parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who won 13.8pc of the votes in the first round and did not qualify for Friday’s ballot, has urged supporters to back Jalili in the runoff.

Two ultraconservative candidates who had dropped out of the race also threw their weight behind Jalili.

Reformist figures, including former president Mohammad Khatami, have rallied behind Pezeshkian.

Khatami urged voters to head to the polls in large numbers to “avoid making the situation worse” in Iran.

The elections will be held amid heightened regional tensions over the Gaza crisis, a dispute with the West over Iran’s nuclear programme and popular discontent over the state of Iran’s sanctions-hit economy.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

King Trump

King Trump

Rafia Zakaria
The US supreme court’s decision virtually guarantees that Trump reinstated will have drastically more powers than he enjoyed in his previous term.

Editorial

Orwellian state
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Orwellian state

Implementing a system to spy on one’s own people is a perverse abuse of power and should be stopped forthwith.
Coping with disaster
03 Jul, 2024

Coping with disaster

THE monsoons are practically upon us, bringing with them the fear of urban flooding, flash floods, and accompanying...
Jail security
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Jail security

If those convicted of murder, rape or terrorism are able to break free, it will not reflect well on the competence of our criminal justice system.
‘Cruel jest’
Updated 02 Jul, 2024

‘Cruel jest’

Actual economic course correction has once again been put off for another time.
Limited choices
02 Jul, 2024

Limited choices

NONE of the limited choices before the international community where dealing with the Afghan Taliban regime are very...
India’s victory
02 Jul, 2024

India’s victory

IN the end, the best team won — the team that held its nerve best when the stakes were the highest. Batting...