Security forces yet to trace 10 Harnai picnickers

QUETTA: Security forces have failed to find the 10 people who had been kidnapped from a picnic spot in Harnai a few days ago.

In all, 14 picnickers were abducted by armed militants after separating them from a crowd after checking identity cards at Shaban picnic point in Zarghoon Ghar area of Harnai district.

According to Levies Force personnel, the armed men had taken positions on the nearby hills before the kidnapping. However, they freed four persons in the mountainous area and later aba­ndoned their vehicle.

Among those kidnapped were Mohammad Hamza and Moha­mmad Haris, both hailing from Multan; four brothers namely Hassan Raza, Rehan Raza, Farhan Raza and Mohammad Raza, residents of Quetta; Jahanzeb, a resident of Sadiqabad; and a Customs official Abdul Baseer Durrani, belonging to Quetta. The identity of other two is yet to be ascertained, according to officials.

They said efforts were underway to free all the 10 people as security forces were conducting a search operation.

The banned outfit, BLA, had claimed responsibility for the kidnappings.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2024