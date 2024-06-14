Today's Paper | June 14, 2024

Budget ignored 11m poor Pakistanis, experts bemoan

Shahid Iqbal Published June 14, 2024 Updated June 14, 2024 07:53am

KARACHI: While the people are still trying to gauge the real impact of the new budget on their lives, an interaction with the man on the street revealed that 40 per cent Pakistanis living below the poverty line had a feeling the government had left them to fend for themselves.

Finance Minister Muh­a­mmad Aurangzeb said nothing about tackling poverty in his budget speech, disappointing the have-nots who have no safety nets whatsoever. The entire budget document laid emphasis on growth and economic stability, but made no mention of 11 million Pakistanis living below the poverty line.

Although the government has increased the allocation for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Rs425 billion to Rs530bn, analysts see it as a sop to please the Peoples Party. The latter uses it for point scoring. Analysts observed that the tax burden had once again fallen on the salaried class and the low income segments of society. This will push more people into abject poverty, they feared.

The World Bank reported last year that nine million Pakistanis were living below the poverty line. In the previous fiscal of FY23, the economy had contracted while this year the growth rate could be around 2.3 per cent. But this growth is not enough to create jobs for new entrants to the labour force while the already jobless poor have pushed the number of people living below the poverty line to 11 million.

“How can new jobs be created when the private sector is out from the market due to a record high interest rate and the government is spending too little on development,” wondered Hasham Ahmed, an industrialist.

China as example

He said all governments in the country had made the mistake of ignoring the poor and doing nothing to lift them out of crushing poverty. He cited the example of China, which has liberated more than 700 million people from abject poverty over the last three decades.

India, on the other hand, did nothing to improve the lot of 350m poverty-stricken people during the 1970s and the 80s, Mr Hasham recalled.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2024 25
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget and politics
Updated 14 Jun, 2024

Budget and politics

PML-N, scared of taking bold steps lest it loses whatever little public support it has, has left its traditional support — traders — virtually untouched.
New talks?
14 Jun, 2024

New talks?

WILL this prove another false start, or may we expect a more sincere effort this time? Reference is made to the...
A non-starter
14 Jun, 2024

A non-starter

WHILE the UN Security Council had earlier this week adopted a US-backed resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza...
Budget for stabilisation
Updated 13 Jun, 2024

Budget for stabilisation

The proposed steps lack any “disruptive policy changes", especially to "right-size" the govt, and doubts remain on authorities' ability to enforce new measures.
State of the economy
13 Jun, 2024

State of the economy

THE current fiscal year is but another year lost. Going by the new Pakistan Economic Survey, which maps the state of...
Unyielding onslaught
Updated 13 Jun, 2024

Unyielding onslaught

SEVEN soldiers paid the ultimate price in Lakki Marwat on Sunday when their vehicle was blown up in an IED attack,...