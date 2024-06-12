Today's Paper | June 12, 2024

Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 41

Reuters Published June 12, 2024 Updated June 12, 2024 04:30pm
Vehicles are parked next to a building damaged following a deadly fire in Mangaf, southern Kuwait on June 12. — Reuters
A fire that erupted in a building housing workers in the Kuwaiti city of Mangaf early on Wednesday has killed at least 41 people, the country’s deputy prime minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said during a visit to the site.

The deputy prime minister accused real estate owners of violations and greed, saying those factors contributed towards the incident. “Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters,” said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defence ministries.

Major General Eid Rashed Hamad said the fire was reported to authorities at 6am local time.

“The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire,” another senior police commander told state TV.

“We always alert and warn against” cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers’ type of employment or place of origin.

The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause, officials said.

