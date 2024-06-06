Today's Paper | June 06, 2024

3 dead, 12 injured as fire breaks out in coach after colliding with motorcycle in Lasbela

Ismail Sasoli Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 01:29pm
Rescue efforts are under way after a passenger coach erupted into flames after colliding with a motorcycle in Balochistan’s Lasbela district on June 6. — Photo via author
Rescue efforts are under way after a passenger coach erupted into flames after colliding with a motorcycle in Balochistan’s Lasbela district on June 6. — Photo via author

At least three people died and 12 were injured early on Thursday morning when a passenger coach erupted into flames after colliding with a motorcycle in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, officials said.

Lasbela Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) captain (rtd) Naveed Alam confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com.

According to him, the coach was heading from Quetta to Karachi when the accident occurred in Lasbela’s Uthal tehsil.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the site of the incident upon receiving the alert and immediately began rescue efforts, SSP Alam said.

Seven injured passengers, including children, were first taken out of the vehicle by breaking its windowpanes, the police official said. Another five injured were rescued while extinguishing the fire, he added.

The motorcycle rider died on the spot, while two other charred bodies were found in the coach after search operations began once the fire had been extinguished, SSP Alam said. The rescue operation was completed in four hours, he added.

Alam stated that while the cause of the fire could not be ascertained, eyewitnesses attributed the accident to overspeeding and reckless driving.

According to Dr Hakeem Laasi, incharge of Lasbela Edhi Service, critically injured passengers were sent to Karachi for further treatment via Edhi ambulances after being administered first aid.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his sorrow over the incident.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of life in the tragic accident,” Naqvi said in a statement on X. He expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for the deceased.

Last month, at least 28 people died and 22 were injured after a bus fell into a ravine in Washuk, Balochistan.

