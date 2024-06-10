Today's Paper | June 10, 2024

Modi sworn in for third term; a dozen ministries for allies

AFP Published June 10, 2024 Updated June 10, 2024 08:36am
INDIAN President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath to Narendra Modi as he becomes the prime minister for a third term, on Sunday.—AFP
INDIAN President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath to Narendra Modi as he becomes the prime minister for a third term, on Sunday.—AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in on Sunday for a third term after worse-than-expected election results left him reliant on coalition partners to govern.

His office said he would appoint a 71-member cabinet, including 11 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally ministers.

Modi’s Hindu-natio­nalist BJP ruled outright for the past decade but failed to repeat its previous two landslide wins this time around, defying exit polls. He was instead forced into quick-fire talks with the 15-member coalition NDA, which guaranteed him the parliamentary numbers to govern.

Flanked by top BJP officials and party leaders of his coalition, Modi vowed in a ceremony marking his formal assumption of pow­er to “bear true allegiance to the constitution of India”.

Size of his new cabinet expected to be smaller than the last time

South Asian leaders from neighbouring Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka attended the ceremony, but China and Pakistan did not.

The crowd also included adoring BJP loyalists, as well as celebrities such as Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and billionaire tycoons Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, key Modi allies.

But with Modi yet to announce details of his cabinet, the line of lawm­a­­kers also taking the oath of office was keenly wat­ched as an indication of who will be in government.

Larger coalition parties have demanded hefty concessions in exchange for their support. Other coalition leaders to take the oath included Ram Mohan Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party, the largest BJP ally with 16 seats, and which media reports has extra­cted four cabinet seats.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh also took the oath, from the BJP’s next biggest ally the Janata Dal (United) with 12 seats, which has reportedly two minister posts.

Indian media reported widely that the top jobs including the four most powerful posts of the interior, foreign, finance and defence would remain in BJP’s control. The Hindus­tan Times described days of “hectic talks”, while the Times of India said the BJP had sought to “pare down” their partners’ demands.

Modi’s previous cabinet had 81 ministers.

‘More consultation’

But analysts said that the coalition would shift parliamentary politics and force Modi’s once domineering BJP into a somewhat more conciliatory approach.

“In the past, the BJP has had confidence because of its sheer majority,” said Sajjan Kumar, head of the Delhi-based political research group PRACCIS. “The coalition will now force the BJP to engage in more consultation.”

Political analyst Zoya Hasan of Jawaharlal Neh­ru University said Modi faced potential challenges ahead, warning he may be “meeting his match” in the “crafty politicians” of the TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2024

Indian elections 2024
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Approaching budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2024

Approaching budget

Many are sceptical of the premier and finmin of translating their words into well-defined actions in the budget. Will they prove their doubters wrong?
A fresh start?
10 Jun, 2024

A fresh start?

After a decade of acrimony and mistrust, it is natural to tread carefully. But the ball is in India’s court. Backchannel and Track II diplomacy can be revived.
Hidden cams
10 Jun, 2024

Hidden cams

THE Digital Rights Foundation has drawn attention to a disturbing trend that seems to only be ballooning instead of...
Enduring friendship
Updated 09 Jun, 2024

Enduring friendship

Pakistan will have to deliver on its promises to China of fool-proof security, and crack down on corruption.
Silencing dissent
Updated 09 Jun, 2024

Silencing dissent

Reports of an internet firewall, which reportedly aims to replicate the Great Firewall deployed by China to police internet traffic, are alarming.
Minors for sale
09 Jun, 2024

Minors for sale

THE curse of human trade has a doubly odious form — child trafficking. Pakistan, too, is haunted by this ugly...