More heatwave warnings issued for June as Sindh continues to sizzle

A labourer working at a brick kiln under the scorching sun drinks water in the Jaffarabad area of Balochistan.—AFP

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday warned that extreme heatwave conditions would persist across parts of Sindh and Punjab in June, with temperatures likely to remain above 48 degrees Celsius.

The authority’s National Emergency Operations Centre said that in Sindh, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Ala Yar, Matiari and Sanghar are expected to be affected, while in Punjab, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur are most likely to experience heatwave conditions.

In its advisory, NDMA also said that from May 31 to June 5, dust storms, gusty winds and light rain are also likely in the upper regions of the country.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, light rain and storms are expected at a few places in Chitral, Dir, Batt­agram, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Karachi to witness 40-42 degrees today; scattered showers to bring some respite to upcountry areas

Parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are also expected to experience light rain from May 31 to June 5.

However, dust storms are also expected in certain parts of Balochistan and Sindh, but the former is expected to remain mostly dry and hot, and dust storms/windstorms are expected in the coastal parts of the province today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday).

In Punjab, thunderstorms and isolated showers are expected in the northern parts of the province, including the Potohar region, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sarg­odha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Lahore and its adjacent areas over the next couple of days.

Harsh weather

In Sindh, harsh weather conditions persisted across the province on Thursday, even though temperatures declined in most cities.

The Met Office recorded the maximum temperature in Jacobabad with 50.5 degrees, followed by Dadu at 49 degrees. Except for Karachi, which barely missed the mark with a high of 39.5 degrees with 63 per cent humidity, all other cities in the province registered temperatures above the 40 degree-mark.

The port city is likely to remain very hot and humid today as well, with temperatures expected to range between 40 and 42 degrees.

Severe heatwave conditions persist across most parts of the province with daytime maximum temperature being 6-8 degrees above normal in Dadu, Kambar Shahd­adkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shik­arpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad districts and 5-7 degrees above normal in Sang­har, Hyderabad, Mitiari, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Moha­mmad Khan, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Badin districts.

Heatwave conditions gripped Karachi divisions, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts, with daytime maximum temperatures rising to 40-42 degrees in Karachi and 42-44 degrees in Thatta, Badin and Sujawal.

The heatwave conditions are likely to persist till June 1.

Advising the authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures, the NDMA advisory urged citizens to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm.

Dry Eidul Azha

Separately, Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz said that there was no likelihood of rain during Eidul Azha, and predicted that hot conditions would prevail across most parts of the country.

According to APP, he said that intense heat would persist until June 4, with temperatures remaining high until mid-June.

He also said that monsoon rains were anticipated to commence in July, as usual, though there might be some variation in their timing.

Jamal Shahid in Islamabad and Faiza Ilyas in Karachi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2024