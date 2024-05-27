Met Office warns of another sweltering week

LAHORE/KARACHI: With parts of Sindh and Punjab firmly in the grip of a heatwave, Mohenjo Daro and Larkana became the hottest places in Pakistan, with the mercury climbing to around 53 degrees Celsius at the seat of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Jacobabad recorded 52 degrees, the Met Office said, adding that the weather conditions would prevail in the area for another five to six days.

Over the weekend, Thatta was the only area in Sindh to register a temperature below 40 degrees.

On Sunday, the Met Office predicted that heatwave conditions would likely to prevail in the plains over the next 24 hours. However, hot and humid weather is forecast for coastal areas.

Meanwhile, Karachi is also set to witness a sweltering week ahead, with the temperature expe­c­ted to surpass the 40-degree mark.

Temperatures remain above 50 degree-mark in Sindh; Karachi to experience over 40 degrees this week

“The mercury is likely to increase to 40°C or above in Kar­achi due to a change in wind direction on May 29 and May 30,” said chief meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarf­araz, adding that the temperature would drop slightly in the upper and central parts of Sindh after May 27.

In South Punjab, the city of Khan­pur in the Rahim Yar Khan district recorded a maximum temperature of 50.2°C.

Several other cities in the province also experienced temperatures well above 40°C, acco­rding to a statement from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Bahawalpur saw 48°C, Sarg­odha witnessed 46°C, while Lah­­ore the mercury climb to 43°C on Sunday, with similar weather set to continue through the week.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather is likely to remain dry and hot in most districts of the province.

Here, Dera Ismail Khan witnessed the highest temperature, with 44°C recorded on Sunday. Bannu also sizzled at 43°C.

“Severe heat is likely in the southern districts of the province,” a Met Office official told the Associated Press of Pakistan.

“The daytime temperature is likely to be 2 to 5 degrees Celcius above normal in southern districts,” the official said.

The official also indicated the possibility of thundershowers in Upper Dir, Swat, Mansehra and Kohistan.

Emphasising the importance of avoiding unnecessary heat exposure, Ministry of Climate Change spokesperson Muhammad Saleem Shaikh told APP that the situation could be more problematic and serious for children, the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

The official emphasised that while anyone could be affected by heatwaves, pregnant women seem to be more at risk. He advised avoiding unn­e­­cessary outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm, the hottest part of the day. Meanwhile, the Provincial Disa­s­­ter Management Authority (PDMA) said it was taking measures to mitigate the effects of the heatwave.

A PDMA spokesperson said that the provision of water in Cholistan is being ensured 24 hours a day due to the heatwave situation.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2024