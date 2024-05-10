Today's Paper | May 10, 2024

PSX reaches new high, crosses 73,000 milestone

Dawn.com Published May 10, 2024 Updated May 10, 2024 04:42pm
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday at 4:30pm. — Screenshot via PSX data portal
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday at 4:30pm. — Screenshot via PSX data portal

Bulls continued their stampede at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday as shares gained 427 points to reach a new milestone of 73,000 points amid expectations of inflation falling faster than the expected rate.

The KSE-100 index gained 427.45 points, or 0.59 per cent, to stand at 73,085.5 points at the day’s close from the previous close of 72,658.05.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, mentioned that the 73,000 bounday was crossed due to “expectations that inflation may fall at a faster than expected rate”. “Investors have been buying shares of companies that will benefit from lower interest rates,” he added.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, said traders were expecting inflation to clock in at close to 15pc for May and for interest rates to decline over the next [financial] year, which caused some excitement in cyclicals today.

Raza Jafri, chief executive of EFG Hermes Pakistan, also said monetary easing expectations continue to build up, with real interest rates now about +5pc and the external account exhibiting comfort.

“Hitherto underperforming leveraged sectors such as cement are seeing buying interest, from both local and foreign investors,” he highlighted.

A day ago, the stock market had snapped a three-day losing streak as selective value-hunting helped the benchmark KSE 100-share index close the session in the green territory.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation attributed the PSX’s mild recovery to the World Bank’s reaffirmation of collaborating with Pakistan in structural reforms and sustainable development.

Among other factors he highlighted were the deliberations over privatising ailing state-owned enterprises, speculations ahead of new loan talks with the IMF, and the likely visit of the Saudi crown prince to seal investment deals under the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Enrolment drive
Updated 10 May, 2024

Enrolment drive

The authorities should implement targeted interventions to bring out-of-school children, especially girls, into the educational system.
Gwadar outrage
10 May, 2024

Gwadar outrage

JUST two days after the president, while on a visit to Balochistan, discussed the need for a political dialogue to...
Save the witness
10 May, 2024

Save the witness

THE old affliction of failed enforcement has rendered another law lifeless. Enacted over a decade ago, the Sindh...
May 9 fallout
Updated 09 May, 2024

May 9 fallout

It is important that this chapter be closed satisfactorily so that the nation can move forward.
A fresh approach?
09 May, 2024

A fresh approach?

SUCCESSIVE governments have tried to address the problems of Balochistan — particularly the province’s ...
Visa fraud
09 May, 2024

Visa fraud

THE FIA has a new task at hand: cracking down on fraudulent work visas. This was prompted by the discovery of a...