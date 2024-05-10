Today's Paper | May 10, 2024

Ireland and Spain could recognise Palestinian state this month

Agencies Published May 10, 2024 Updated May 10, 2024 10:43am

DUBLIN/LJUBLJANA: Ireland and Spain alongside various European Union member states, are considering ‘recognising’ a Palestinian state on the 21 of May, according to a report published by Ireland’s national broadcaster.

RTE News’ stated on Wednesday evening that contacts between Dublin and Madrid and between Slovenia and Malta, had ‘intensified with a view to the countries jointly recognising’ Palestinian statehood.

The report reveals that countries have been anticipating a vote of the United Nations General Assembly, on May 10. The vote may well lead to the recognition of Palestinians as ‘qualified’ to become a ‘full members of the United Nations’.

In a joint statement issue on the 22 of March, Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia said they had ‘agreed to take the first steps’ towards recognising a Palestinian state.

Spain and Ireland have been champions of Palestinian rights, for quite a while. The efforts come as the death toll in Gaza continues to increase, in view of Israel’s offensive. This has prompted calls which have been echoed globally, for a ‘ceasefire’ and ‘lasting’ solution, to sure peace in the region prevails.

Since 1988, 139 out of the 193 UN member states, have already recognised Palestinian statehood.

Israel alleges that the four countries’ plan, constituted a “prize for terrorism” that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the Gaza conflict.

Slovenia’s government passed a decree on Thursday, in order to recognise a Palestine state. The decree will be sent to the parliament for approval, by mid-June.

“The decree for the recognition of Palestine is part of the government’s efforts to end as soon as possible the atrocities in Gaza” Prime Minister, Robert Golob, stated at a news conference. He added that the final decision may well be adopted before the June 13 target.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2024

