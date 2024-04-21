DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 21, 2024

IMF team expected next month for new loan talks

Anwar Iqbal Published April 21, 2024 Updated April 21, 2024 07:30am
Finance Minister Muhammad Aura­ngzeb meets representatives from Fitch Ratings in Washington DC on April 20. — PID
Finance Minister Muhammad Aura­ngzeb meets representatives from Fitch Ratings in Washington DC on April 20. — PID

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Muhammad Aura­ngzeb revealed on Saturday that an IMF team is anticipated to visit Pakistan by mid-May to negotiate a new long-term process, aiming to secure a staff-level agreement by mid-July.

Speaking to US-Pakistani media at the conclusion of his week-long visit, the minister mentioned the Fund’s intention to expedite the process. “The contours of the new programme will shape up later. We will start getting into granularity of the programme by mid-May,” he added.

Addressing journalists at the Pakistan Embassy, Mr Aurangzeb expressed the hope that the IMF’s board of governors would convene to consider the last tranche of the current programme by the end of this month, with the final installment released shortly thereafter.

Pakistan is seeking a $6-8 billion new loan package from the end. In earlier statements, he said Pakistan would prefer a long-term, preferably a three-year programme.

Aura­ngzeb says debts can be repaid only after CPEC-II

But when asked at Satur­day’s briefing, Mr Aurangzeb said he would not speculate the size or the duration of the programme yet.

Second phase of CPEC

Earlier, Mr Aurangzeb informed a Chinese television audience that Pakistan can repay its debt to China only after completing the second phase of CPEC.

The minister’s candid remarks followed discussions with key financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank, alongside senior US officials in Washington this week.

Explaining his stance on this sensitive issue, Mr Aurangzeb said: “CPEC was a champion project for Pakistan, and a lot of infrastructure was created during its first phase. Now, what’s supposed to happen was for us to go into CPEC Phase 2, which was and remains the way we monetise that infrastructure because that’s where the special economic zones come in.”

The minister elabora­t­­ed that through these special economic zones, Pak­i­­­s­tan was to attract further Chinese investment.

Emphasising the necessity of completing this process, the minister stated: “There’s a lot of discussion about how you are going to repay the debt, that’s how it was supposed to happen.”

He expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and banks for their assistance in debt servicing, noting, “But ultimately, these debts have to be paid. And that’s only going to be there when we get phase 2 going in real earnestness.”

In an earlier meeting with Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an in Washington, Mr Aurang­zeb commended China’s invaluable contribution to Pakistan’s development through initiatives like CPEC.

He discussed Phase-I’s focus on infrastructure-building and Phase-II’s emphasis on special economic zones and relocation of Chinese private-owned companies, as per a statement issued by his office.

Mr Aurangzeb expres­sed gratitude for Chinese support, particularly its SAFE deposits. He informed his Chinese counterpart about Pakistan’s broader IMF programme and its interest in accessing the Chinese bond market with a Panda Bond.

On Saturday, the finance minister met representatives from S&P Global and Fitch Ratings, sharing the country’s positive indicators under the IMF’s SBA.

He also highlighted the ongoing reforms in taxation, energy, and privatisation across short-, medium-, and long-term horizons.

Additionally, the minister discussed the alignment of the World Bank’s agenda with government priorities, including climate change and digitalisation.

He mentioned potential Saudi investments and addressed concerns from rating agencies regarding the external side, inflation, primary balance, and interest rates.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
IMF Loan
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Elections in India
21 Apr, 2024

Elections in India

INDIA’S mammoth multi-stage elections have begun and the popular issues gripping the voters this time are...
IHC letter
21 Apr, 2024

IHC letter

THIS is a historic opportunity for the judiciary to define its institutional boundaries. It must not be squandered....
Olympic preparations
21 Apr, 2024

Olympic preparations

THIS past week marked the beginning of the 100-day countdown to the Paris Olympics, with the symbolic torch-lighting...
Isfahan strikes
Updated 20 Apr, 2024

Isfahan strikes

True de-escalation means Israel must start behaving like a normal state, not a rogue nation that threatens the entire region.
President’s speech
20 Apr, 2024

President’s speech

PRESIDENT Asif Ali Zardari seems to have managed to hit all the right notes in his address to the joint sitting of...
Karachi terror
20 Apr, 2024

Karachi terror

IS urban terrorism returning to Karachi? Yesterday’s deplorable suicide bombing attack on a van carrying five...