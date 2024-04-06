PM Shehbaz lands in Saudi Arabia on first foreign visit since election

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a three-day visit which will be his first foreign trip since his election.

The premier was received at the airport by Madina Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan Al Saud.

The prime minister will stay in Madina tonight before kicking off his activities tomorrow.

He is accompanied by the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, economic affairs, finance and information, according to a report from state-run Radio Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also accompanied him as he set off from Allama Iqbal International Airport via a commercial flight earlier today.

During a press conference today in Lahore, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the trip was the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his election.

PM Shehbaz is expected to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss issues of mutual interest and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The prime minister will also perform Umrah and offer prayers at Masjid-i-Nabwi during his time in the kingdom.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia “have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

“The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.”

The statement further read that the leadership of both countries was “committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.”

On March 16, PM Shehbaz had said that Pakistan was working closely with Saudi Arabia to “transform the deep-rooted, historic fraternal Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties into a comprehensive strategic partnership”.

He had made the remarks as Crown Prince Mohammed called to congratulate PM Shehbaz on assuming office. During the conversation, the premier had told the crown prince that “Pakistan was proud of its historic, deep-rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries had always stood together through thick and thin”.

Subsequently, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir had met with the Saudi crown prince during his second official trip to the country. According to a press release issued by the military’s media wing, during his visit, the crown prince had stated the kingdom wanted to strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan.