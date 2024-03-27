2.7m citizens’ data compromised over five years, probe finds

ISLAMABAD: A Joint Investiga­tion Team (JIT), which was formed to probe a data leak from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), has told the Interior Ministry that the particulars of as many as 2.7 million citizens had been compromised between 2019 and 2023.

Sources told Dawn the JIT, headed by a senior officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and comprising representatives from various intelligence agencies, had completed its probe and subsequently submitted a report to the ministry.

The JIT found that Nadra offices in Karachi, Multan and Peshawar were allegedly involved in the data leak and recommended action against various officials.

Sources said that, according to the report, there was evidence of Nadra data surfacing in Argentina and Romania.

A source said Nadra has already taken numerous steps to deliver its services in an improved manner, ensuring the optimal security of its database.

Action has been initiated following a probe into the cyber security incident that took place in March 2023.

The JIT has also recommended an upgrade of technology, as well as departmental and criminal proceedings against those found responsible for the lapse.

The issue of the vulnerability of Nadra’s data had been raised in the past, but gained prominence only after the disclosure of an information leak about certain senior military officials.

In November 2021, a National Assembly panel had been told that the personal data of millions of Pakistanis might have been compromised, allegedly due to weaknesses in Nadra’s security framework.

During an earlier meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, a senior FIA official had revealed that certain biometric records had been hacked.

It was later clarified that only the biometric system used for SIM verification, among other things had been “compromised”, and not the entire data record.

