Polio drive in Balochistan begins today

QUETTA: Amid the reemergence of polio cases in Balochistan after a three-year gap, the health authorities have appealed to parents and caregivers to prioritise children’s health by participating in the vaccination campaign starting in 11 districts on Monday.

Despite significant progress in the fight against polio, the recent detection of two cases in Chaman and Dera Bugti serve as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by the crippling disease.

In response, the emergency operations centre in collaboration with health partners is launching a comprehensive vaccination drive to ensure every child under the age of five receives two drops of polio vaccine.

During the campaign, around 889,656 children in Chaman, Dera Bugti, Hub, Lasbela, Nasirabad, Sibi, Jaffarabad, Kech, Khuzdar, Usta Muhammad, and Sobhatpur will be vaccinated.

Around 3,378 teams, including 2,641 mobile teams, 306 fixed-site teams and 228 teams at transit points, will be deployed to ensure maximum coverage.

Syed Zahid Shah, coordinator for the Balochistan emergency operations centre, emphasised the critical importance of vaccination in protecting children from the debilitating effects of polio. “The recent polio cases in Balochistan are a sobering reminder that our work is far from over. We urge all parents and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated during this campaign to safeguard their health and prevent the spread of poliovirus.”

The vaccine is safe, effective, and essential in the global effort to eradicate polio once and for all. By vaccinating children up to the age of five years, parents not only protect their own families but also contribute to the health and well-being of future generations.

However, he said, the success of this campaign depended on active participation of every community member. Parents are urged to cooperate with vaccinators, ensure their children are available for vaccination, and spread the word about the importance of the vaccination campaign in their circle.

He also urged the civil society, scholars, and religious leaders to ensure their cooperation, particularly in this special campaign. He said all teams participating in the campaign would be provided with security.

