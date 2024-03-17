DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 17, 2024

Crash involving passenger bus, fuel truck kills 21 in Afghanistan

Reuters Published March 17, 2024 Updated March 17, 2024 05:10pm

A traffic accident in southern Afghanistan killed 21 people and injured dozens on Sunday, the provincial government said.

The crash on the Kandahar-Herat highway involved a motorcycle, a fuel truck and a bus, said Sher Mohammad Wahdat, head of the information department for Helmand’s provincial government, adding that 38 people were injured.

Photos in local media showed a tanker on fire on the dusty road and the vehicle wreckage from the accident in the Gereshk district of Helmand.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, with poor infrastructure exacerbated by decades of war that ended when foreign troops left in 2021 and the Taliban took over.

Southern Helmand province, a Taliban stronghold during the war, saw some of the country’s most intense fighting.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Provincial share
Updated 17 Mar, 2024

Provincial share

PPP has aptly advised Centre to worry about improving its tax collection rather than eying provinces’ share of tax revenues.
X-communication
17 Mar, 2024

X-communication

IT has now been a month since Pakistani authorities decided that the country must be cut off from one of the...
Stateless humanity
17 Mar, 2024

Stateless humanity

THE endless hostility between India and Pakistan has reduced prisoners to mere statistics. Although the two ...
Moving away
Updated 16 Mar, 2024

Moving away

The sole objective of the government’s development vision should be to evolve sound policies for private investors and regulate markets to protect consumers.
Privacy in danger
16 Mar, 2024

Privacy in danger

DURING a recent Islamabad High Court hearing, revelations about the ease of mobile phone hacking in Pakistan have...
The polio problem
16 Mar, 2024

The polio problem

IT is a tragedy that could have been prevented. Six months after researchers at the National Institute of Health’s...