DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 14, 2024

Donald Lu to testify before Congress panel on March 20

Anwar Iqbal Published March 14, 2024 Updated March 14, 2024 10:22am

WASHINGTON: The US House Foreign Affairs Com­mittee has tasked its Subcommittee on the Mid­dle East, Africa, and Cen­tral Asia with conducting a hearing on the future of democracy in Pakistan, scheduled for March 20.

The hearing will also delve into the dynamics of US-Pakistan relations following the Feb 8 general elections.

Donald Lu, the Assis­tant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, will be the sole witness for the hearing.

Mr Lu’s alleged involvement in the cipher controversy adds significance to his testimony.

The PTI and its leader, Imran Khan, allege that Mr Lu threatened to destabilise the PTI government during a March 2022 meeting with then Pakistani ambassador in Washing­ton, Asad Majeed Khan.

The issue is frequently brought up during US State Department news briefings by journalists from both Pakistan and the US. The department consistently dismisses these allegations as unfounded.

The decision to have Mr Lu attend the hearing un­­derscores the departm­e­nt’s desire to resolve the controversy by providing clarification on its stance.

In a statement from Houston, Texas, the PTI’s US chapter claimed that “persistent efforts” by Pakistani Americans led to the much-anticipated announcement of a Congressional hearing on this.

This bipartisan hearing is expected to draw significant attendance from both Democratic and Repub­lican legislators.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic agenda
Updated 14 Mar, 2024

Economic agenda

His plan represents a significant departure from the PML-N’s signature economic and financial policies.
Border protests
14 Mar, 2024

Border protests

THE border town of Chaman has been protesting — for nearly five months now — against the government’s...
Deadly devices
14 Mar, 2024

Deadly devices

THE RECENT spate of deadly incidents involving gas cylinders must bring the authorities’ attention to a daily...
Political faults
Updated 13 Mar, 2024

Political faults

CONSTRUCTIVE politics goes beyond mere agitation and protest. Unfortunately, over the past decade or so, all of...
Exclusionary law
13 Mar, 2024

Exclusionary law

BJP’s efforts to demonise Muslims in order to please its core constituency risks creating permanent communal fault lines.
Online darkness
13 Mar, 2024

Online darkness

THE digital age is not without a grave demerit — a child’s screen-time has replaced much of regular life. This...