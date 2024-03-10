DAWN.COM Logo

Shah Faisal appointed KP advocate general

Bureau Report Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 10:26am

PESHAWAR: The governor on Saturday appointed a senior lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader, Shah Faisal Uthmankhel as Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A notification issued here said the governor appointed him in exercise of his powers conferred upon him under clause (1) of the Article 140 of the Constitution.

It said the services of the AG would be governed by the terms and conditions laid down in the KP Advocate General (Terms and Conditions of Services) Rules, 2005.

Earlier in the day the governor accepted resignation of the outgoing incumbent Aamir Javed. Mr Javed was appointed as the advocate general in Feb 2023 by the caretaker provincial government.

The newly-appointed AG is an advocate of the Supreme Court and had also remained an elected member of the KP Bar Council. He is the provincial senior vice-president of Insaf Lawyers Forum, a lawyers’ wing of PTI.

During last over a year he has appeared in scores of important cases of the party before different courts, especially that of the detentions of party leaders and workers in criminal cases, including those under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and the Army Act.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2024

