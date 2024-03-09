DAWN.COM Logo

US embassy warns of imminent attack in Moscow by ‘extremists’

Reuters Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 07:17am

MOSCOW: The US embassy in Russia warned that “extremists” had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow, hours after Russian security services said they had foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by a cell from the Afghan arm of the militant Islamic State group.

The embassy, which has repeatedly urged all US citizens to leave Russia immediately, gave no further details about the nature of the threat, but said people should avoid concerts and crowds and be aware of their surroundings.

“The embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the embassy said on its website.

It issued its warning several hours after Russia’s Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said it had foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by a cell of the IS.

It was unclear if the two statements were linked.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia’s relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. The Kremlin accuses the US of fighting against Russia by supporting Ukraine with money, weapons and intelligence.

The FSB said an IS cell was operating in Russia’s Kaluga region as part of the Afghan arm of the group, which is known as ISIS-Khorasan and seeks a caliphate across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

The group first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and established a reputation for extreme brutality.

The cell “was preparing to attack the congregants of a synagogue using firearms”, the FSB alleged.

When tackled, the militants offered resistance, but were “neutralised” by return fire, it said.

“Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device were found and seized,” the FSB said.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024

