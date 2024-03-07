DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2024

Modi to visit India-occupied Kashmir, first time since special status revoked

AFP Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 12:08pm
A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter holds a cut out picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting addressed by Modi in Barasat on the outskirts of of Kolkata on March 6, 2024. — AFP
A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter holds a cut out picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting addressed by Modi in Barasat on the outskirts of of Kolkata on March 6, 2024. — AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a rally in the main city of India-held Kashmir on Thursday, on his first visit since the disputed region’s semi-autonomy was cancelled in 2019.

Modi’s government stripped the Muslim-majority disputed territory of its special constitutional status, splitting the former state into two territories directly ruled from New Delhi.

The move, widely welcomed across India, angered many in the densely militarised territory.

Thousands of armed police and paramilitary forces were deployed, and new checkpoints were set up across India-held Kashmir’s main city Srinagar, where the Hindu nationalist leader is scheduled to address a public gathering around midday.

“Various development works will also be dedicated to the nation,” Modi said in a statement on social media platform X ahead of the visit, including programmes “boosting the agro-economy” as well as tourism.

Screengrab of Indian PM Modi’s tweet.
Screengrab of Indian PM Modi’s tweet.

A government statement said Modi will also inaugurate infrastructure around the revered Muslim shrine of Hazratbal.

The visit comes ahead of India’s national elections due by May, the first since the region lost its autonomy. The last local elections in Kashmir were held in 2014.

Modi’s government claims New Delhi’s direct rule of India-held Kashmir brought about a new era of “peace and development” in the region, but critics and many residents say it heralded a drastic curtailment of civil liberties and press freedom.

Security forces on Thursday patrolled the streets, as well as in motorboats along the river that runs through Srinagar.

Most schools in the city are shut for the day, and the authorities have called on government employees to attend the rally.

Omar Abdulla, a former chief minister of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, accused the government of organising buses to bring in crowds to attend the rally, alleging that “almost none” would be attending willingly.

Indian Muslims, Indian elections 2024
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice denied
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

Justice denied

In the past, the pillars of state have participated in undermining the constitutional order they had sworn to protect.
X disruption
07 Mar, 2024

X disruption

DESPITE a court order directing the restoration of citizens’ access to popular microblogging platform X and past...
Healthcare rot
07 Mar, 2024

Healthcare rot

THE exploitation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab by the medical community is both alarming and disgraceful....
Poor performance
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Poor performance

The country will continue paying the price for their complacency for a very long time.
Ramazan prices
06 Mar, 2024

Ramazan prices

THOUGH inflation may have come down to a 16-month low, clocking in at 23.1pc, the modest gains may be wiped out by...
Selective broadcasting
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Selective broadcasting

The muzzling of ‘other’ voices only adds to the public’s discontent and disillusionment.