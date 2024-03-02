DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 02, 2024

Another PIA steward goes missing in Canada

Mohammad Asghar Published March 2, 2024 Updated March 2, 2024 01:22pm

RAWALPINDI: Another steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly gone missing from Canada, making it the second such incident in a week.

Jibran Baloch, 47, was part of the cabin crew on PK-783 from Karachi to Toronto. He was scheduled to report for the return flight PK-782 to Islamabad on Thursday, according to a PIA spokesman.

When Mr Baloch didn’t report for the return flight, the staff opened his hotel room, but he was not there, the spokesman added.

Nothing else was discovered from his room which could help the authorities trace the missing steward’s whereabouts. The authorities found no clue to trace the whereabouts of Ms Baloch, who joined the national carrier in 2005.

Jibran Baloch arrived in Toronto from Karachi; didn’t report for return flight

Earlier on Monday, an air hostess, Maryam Raza, also vanished from her hotel room in Toronto after arriving on flight PK-782 from Islamabad.

So far this year, three cabin crew members have gone missing after arriving in Canada.

Last year, at least seven PIA cabin crew members went missing in the country while performing flight duties.

Officials say this trend of disappearing in Canada is due to the flexible law which offers asylum after entering the country.

According to the national carrier’s spokesman, one of the crew members who had slipped away while on duty some years ago has now settled in Canada and “advises” other crew members mulling asylum.

He added that the PIA management has been coordinating with Canadian authorities to stop such incidents in future.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Urgent challenge
Updated 02 Mar, 2024

Urgent challenge

The incoming finance team will have to prioritise economic decisions over political considerations and personal whims.
Contempt ruling
02 Mar, 2024

Contempt ruling

AN Islamabad High Court decision penalising the city’s deputy commissioner, a senior superintendent of police and ...
Streets of death
02 Mar, 2024

Streets of death

A LIFE without a sense of permanence is one aspect of a human crisis as complex as homelessness. But the fact that...
Starting over
Updated 01 Mar, 2024

Starting over

Both govt and opposition must resolve that their decisions will prioritise the public good over anything else.
Missing the point
01 Mar, 2024

Missing the point

IN a change of heart, the caretaker prime minister attended the hearing of the Baloch missing persons’ case in the...
Fleecing power consumers
01 Mar, 2024

Fleecing power consumers

THE so-called independent inquiry committee, formed by the power ministry to probe charges of excessive billing by...