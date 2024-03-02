Another PIA steward goes missing in Canada

RAWALPINDI: Another steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly gone missing from Canada, making it the second such incident in a week.

Jibran Baloch, 47, was part of the cabin crew on PK-783 from Karachi to Toronto. He was scheduled to report for the return flight PK-782 to Islamabad on Thursday, according to a PIA spokesman.

When Mr Baloch didn’t report for the return flight, the staff opened his hotel room, but he was not there, the spokesman added.

Nothing else was discovered from his room which could help the authorities trace the missing steward’s whereabouts. The authorities found no clue to trace the whereabouts of Ms Baloch, who joined the national carrier in 2005.

Jibran Baloch arrived in Toronto from Karachi; didn’t report for return flight

Earlier on Monday, an air hostess, Maryam Raza, also vanished from her hotel room in Toronto after arriving on flight PK-782 from Islamabad.

So far this year, three cabin crew members have gone missing after arriving in Canada.

Last year, at least seven PIA cabin crew members went missing in the country while performing flight duties.

Officials say this trend of disappearing in Canada is due to the flexible law which offers asylum after entering the country.

According to the national carrier’s spokesman, one of the crew members who had slipped away while on duty some years ago has now settled in Canada and “advises” other crew members mulling asylum.

He added that the PIA management has been coordinating with Canadian authorities to stop such incidents in future.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2024