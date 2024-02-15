PCB terminates pace ace Haris Rauf’s central contract

Pace ace Haris Rauf’s central contract was terminated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday following a probe into his alleged refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24, the cricket board said in a press release.

In November, chief selector Wahab Riaz had revealed that Rauf refused to take part in the Test tour of Australia and told selectors he wanted to focus on white ball cricket and manage his workload.

According to ESPNCricinfo a source close to the player revealed that Rauf had never committed to playing the Test matches in Australia. Riaz said that Rauf’s decision would “hurt Pakistan cricket”.

“After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023, and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024,” the press release said.

It said that the board had provided Rauf a chance for a personal hearing in compliance with the principles of natural justice, however, the board found his response unsatisfactory.

“The PCB states that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson,” it said.

“Refusal to be part of Pakistan’s Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract,” it added.