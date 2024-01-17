DAWN.COM Logo

ECP gets new secretary

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 10:05am

ISLAMABAD: With the general elections just three weeks away, the Ele­c­tion Commission of Pak­is­­tan has promoted an officer believed to be close to Chief Election Commi­ssioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, as secretary of the commission.

Syed Asif Hussain, who was working as special secretary of the ECP, has been appointed secretary on a one-year contract. He replaces Omar Hamid Khan, whose extended term was otherwise to expire in July.

This is not the only change made by the ECP.

It has also appointed Balochistan election commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan as provincial election commissioner of Punjab. Chohan was earlier serving as PEC Sindh and transferred to Baluchistan only a month ago.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2024

